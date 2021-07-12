Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Emmerdale fans spot epic blunder as Meena taunts Jacob at the scene of Leanna's death

By Kirsty McCormack
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TenSE_0aucR1hm00

Emmerdale fans were quick to point out a massive blunder as they tuned into the latest episode of the ITV soap on Monday evening.

Following the tragic death of Leanna Cavanagh at the hands of evil Meena Jutla, Jacob Gallagher was seen trying to come to terms with the loss and was desperate to know what happened to his former girlfriend.

At one point, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) was seen stood on the bridge where Leanna (Mimi Slinger) was killed as police and forensics below continued to search the area including the water.

As Meena (Paige Sandhu) approached Jacob on the bridge, she shouted down to the professionals: "Found anything?" before subtly taunting Jacob about Leanna's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9U7p_0aucR1hm00
Jacob and Meena were seen stood on the bridge where Leanna was killed as police and forensics below continued to search the area including the water ( Image: ITV)

But viewers were quick to comment on the fact that two people would never be allowed to just enter a crime scene and potentially affect vital evidence.

One Emmerdale fan asked: "isn't that a crime scene where they're stood? #emmerdale."

Another tweeted: "#Emmerdale Jacob & nutbar on the bridge yea of course that'd happen (sic)."

A third viewer added: "Yeah, right. There are scenes of crime officers all dressed in forensic suits searching the scene and these pair of onlookers are allowed to stand exactly where she fell from. This bloody storyline is so ridiculous #Emmerdale."

During the chat, Jacob told Meena: "I don't know why I'm here, I don't know why she was, it doesn't make any sense."

"These things never do," Meena replied. "I had a friend who died years ago, I still feel guilty sometimes, even now."

"Why? What did you do?" Jacob asked, as Meena answered: "It was just her time to die Jacob, like it was Leanna's."

"She was only 18," Jacob said looking stunned, but Meena wasn't quite done taunting him yet.

"I didn't say it isn't terribly sad, but it's just one those things. One of those awful, awful things that's nobody's fault and couldn't be avoided," she told him, feeling no remorse whatsoever.

Meena brutally murdered Leanna in scenes that aired last week, after she had uncovered her lies and her killer past.

After chasing her, she threw Leanna off a bridge causing her to hit her head, before Meena stole her ring and left her to die after refusing to call for help.

Leanna's body was found on Friday, sending shockwaves in the village and leaving her friends and family heartbroken.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

378K+
Followers
78K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Mimi Slinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taunting#Epic#Itv#Emmerdale Jacob Nutbar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale killer Meena Jutla faces backlash over advice to Liam

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's latest baddie Meena Jutla found herself facing backlash from partner David Metcalfe and Leyla Cavanagh over the advice she gave to grieving Liam Cavanagh in tonight's episode. Liam (Jonny McPherson) has been struggling to cope since the death of his daughter Leanna Cavanagh at the hands...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla could be caught out at Leanna Cavanagh's funeral

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale killer Meena Jutla slips up next week as she shamelessly attends Leanna Cavanagh's funeral. Meena (Paige Sandhu) has managed to get away with murder after pushing Leanna to her death from a bridge earlier this month. In upcoming episodes, Leanna's grieving father Liam (Jonny McPherson) continues...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale reveals Jimmy King's trial verdict ahead of drama with Nicola

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale aired tense scenes for Jimmy King as his court verdict was revealed on Thursday (July 15). Jimmy (Nick Miles) had a heated discussion with his wife Nicola King about his potential prison sentence. As she tried to offer him support, Jimmy refused and said that he didn't want Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) to attend his hearing.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Jimmy and Nicola hit the rocks again after cheating confession

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Jimmy and Nicola's marriage hit another rough patch in tonight's (July 20) episode of Emmerdale after he came clean about kissing Mandy before the trial. After failing to appreciate Nicola's efforts to reignite the passion in their relationship last night, tonight's episode opened with Jimmy trying to...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Jamie Tate faces new setbacks after poisoner revelation

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Jamie Tate is going to face further setbacks next week, following the revelation that he's been the one who's been poisoning his mum Kim. She retaliated by kicking Jamie out of her home and telling him that he'd been written out of her will. Since then,...
Relationshipsdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Nicola and Jimmy King make devastating divorce decision

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Nicola and Jimmy King have made a devastating decision regarding their marriage. On Tuesday's episode (July 20), Jimmy came clean about kissing Mandy before the trial, leaving Nicola devastated and angry. While the two had been trying to make a go of their marriage again, Jimmy's...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Neighbours star Cameron Robbie addresses Jesse Porter's shock secret

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers. Neighbours star Cameron Robbie has spoken to Digital Spy about his character Jesse Porter's secret hidden agenda. This week's episodes on Channel 5 have revealed that Jesse is a secret spy who's working for the Quill family in a ruthless plot against Lassiters. Jesse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy