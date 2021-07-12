Emmerdale fans spot epic blunder as Meena taunts Jacob at the scene of Leanna's death

Emmerdale fans were quick to point out a massive blunder as they tuned into the latest episode of the ITV soap on Monday evening.

Following the tragic death of Leanna Cavanagh at the hands of evil Meena Jutla, Jacob Gallagher was seen trying to come to terms with the loss and was desperate to know what happened to his former girlfriend.

At one point, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) was seen stood on the bridge where Leanna (Mimi Slinger) was killed as police and forensics below continued to search the area including the water.

As Meena (Paige Sandhu) approached Jacob on the bridge, she shouted down to the professionals: "Found anything?" before subtly taunting Jacob about Leanna's death.

But viewers were quick to comment on the fact that two people would never be allowed to just enter a crime scene and potentially affect vital evidence.

One Emmerdale fan asked: "isn't that a crime scene where they're stood? #emmerdale."

Another tweeted: "#Emmerdale Jacob & nutbar on the bridge yea of course that'd happen (sic)."

A third viewer added: "Yeah, right. There are scenes of crime officers all dressed in forensic suits searching the scene and these pair of onlookers are allowed to stand exactly where she fell from. This bloody storyline is so ridiculous #Emmerdale."

During the chat, Jacob told Meena: "I don't know why I'm here, I don't know why she was, it doesn't make any sense."

"These things never do," Meena replied. "I had a friend who died years ago, I still feel guilty sometimes, even now."

"Why? What did you do?" Jacob asked, as Meena answered: "It was just her time to die Jacob, like it was Leanna's."

"She was only 18," Jacob said looking stunned, but Meena wasn't quite done taunting him yet.

"I didn't say it isn't terribly sad, but it's just one those things. One of those awful, awful things that's nobody's fault and couldn't be avoided," she told him, feeling no remorse whatsoever.

Meena brutally murdered Leanna in scenes that aired last week, after she had uncovered her lies and her killer past.

After chasing her, she threw Leanna off a bridge causing her to hit her head, before Meena stole her ring and left her to die after refusing to call for help.

Leanna's body was found on Friday, sending shockwaves in the village and leaving her friends and family heartbroken.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.