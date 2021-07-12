Ramy Youssef playing NYC and L.A. shows this summer
Ramy Youssef has been busy with his terrific Hulu series Ramy, whose third season is currently in production, but he's made room for a few stand-up dates this summer. He'll be in Los Angeles this week for a show at Echoplex on July 15 (tickets) and then he'll play his hometown of NYC next month, hitting Brooklyn's Bell House on August 8 (7 PM & 9:30 PM) and August 9 (7 PM) -- you can still get tickets for the 8/8 9:30 PM show.www.brooklynvegan.com
