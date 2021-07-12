Ramy Youssef playing NYC and L.A. shows this summer

The Los Angeles Tribune news organization has announced a new series of original programming that include Harvard Trained Physician Dr.Lara and well known TV Wrestling Personality Goldy Locks among others. The channel is available on over 50,000,000 homes worldwide via the ROKU TV platform. Other shows include a leadership program called “Monday Night Live” hosted by Dr.Natalie Forest. This show includes a panelist of experts each week discussing leadership principles. Other programs include “All Things Rex’ hosted by well known Speaker/Trainer Rex Sikes who brings guests that range from Personal Development Speakers to Actors and Producers. The TV network is looking to stand out by carving out a niche of original programming that is centered around the common theme of leadership. Is the los angeles tribune a real newspaper making a real change in a climate that many call superficial? The ratings for the latest programming will indicate a lot about the future of the brand name.