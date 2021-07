DIAMOND, Mo. – The George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond hosted it’s annual “Junior Ranger Day”, the first one since the pandemic began. Due to the pandemic, there were some changes to the return of the program this year. Typically, it’s spread over three weekends, however, this year it was just a four-hour program Saturday. Kids began their day at the Visitor Center coloring special folders and creating their own National Park, while learning more about National Parks in the country and how to take care of them.