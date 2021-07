Of all the topics Jesus discussed, infrastructure may not have been the most exciting, but it nevertheless comes up a few times in the Gospels. Jesus preached about the wise man and the foolish man who built houses. Both houses were buffeted by storms or floods. The difference: The wise man “dug deep and laid the foundation on the rock” while the foolish man “built his house on the sand.” The house built on stone stood strong, and the one built on a foundation of sand collapsed.