England stars' families and Roberto Mancini's son caught up in shameful Wembley chaos

By John Cross
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 19 days ago

Families of England stars were left terrified and forced to run from ticketless hooligans forcing their way into Wembley.

Thugs threatened, abused and refused to move from their seats in the family section inside the stadium with several players reporting their loved ones and friends were caught up in shocking scenes.

Italy boss Roberto Mancini’s own son Andrea was also left without a seat and was forced to watch the first half while sitting on the steps before stewards were able to calm things down.

Andrea Mancini said: “There was a mess with ticketless fans and my seat had been taken, so I had to watch the first half sitting in the stadium’s steps. I found another place in the second half. Perhaps it brought good luck.”

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham has now promised a full scale investigation into the scenes which were described as “sheer chaos” by witnesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4HYB_0aucQD6c00
Some ticketless fans broke into Wembley

Incredibly, there have been estimates of crowds up to 250,000 outside Wembley as drunken yobs avoided police advice to stay away from the Euros final.

Sky Sports were also forced to abandon their live studio near Wembley Way because idiots were throwing bottles at the set.

A Sky spokesman said: “On advice of Sky security, Wembley Park and UEFA, we moved broadcast point to different location in the compound. Then during match, after a further review by Wembley officials we decided to close the facility and return to all output from Osterley HQ.”

But the shocking scenes were perhaps brought home by the upset caused to players’ families with several witnesses reporting that thousands of ticketless fans had charged their way in and it was the turnstiles near three blocks on either side which were worst affected.

One England regular told Mirror Sport that fans were openly snorting drugs, bribing stewards, “tailgating” fans with tickets to force their way in. He claimed up to 10,000 ticketless fans had got into Wembley and there were sections with more fans than seats.

The family section proved to be one of the hotspots because the guests had been entertained at the nearby Hilton Hotel, walked across with less than an hour to kick off only to find their seats had been taken.

The family of one squad member asked two fans to leave their seats and were met with “abuse, threats and shocking language” as they steadfastly refused.

Stewards were too afraid to intervene and had to do it in stages, largely moving in when the thugs went to the toilet or left their seats at half time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzJJL_0aucQD6c00
There were shameful scenes ahead of the game

The FA and Wembley were in charge of stewarding and also police within the ground and reported that it was the most stewards they had ever had on duty for a game at Wembley, they could not stop such numbers showing up but no fans had been hospitalised.

The police are responsible for policing and public order offences outside and it was their decision not to impose a cordon around the area to stop ticketless fans getting close which was done considering other games had passed off safely.

Police said they had made 49 arrests connected to the incident and that 19 of its officers were injured as they confronted "volatile" crowds.

FA chiefs have made it clear they want to bid for the 2030 World Cup and clearly this may not reflect well on crowd control.

But Bullingham told the BBC: “We will do a full review and we will work with the police to catch anyone involved and make sure we can prevent it ever happening again," Bullingham told the BBC on Monday.

"Anyone caught will obviously be banned and have the right action taken against them. There were a large number of drunken yobs trying to force their way in. We run a stadium, not a fortress.

"We have got a fantastic security team at the stadium and they had never seen anything like it. I have to apologise to any fans whose experience was affected and any of the team who had to cope with this.”

An FA statement added: “We will carry out a full review and investigation into the events that took place at Wembley Stadium before and during the UEFA EURO 2020 Final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ilVm_0aucQD6c00
Roberto Mancini's son Andrea was caught up in the trouble (Image: UEFA via Getty Images)

“This will be done in collaboration with the Police, the Greater London Authority, the Safety Advisory Group and the tournament delivery stakeholders.

"Security and stewarding numbers for the UEFA EURO 2020 Final exceeded the requirements for the match and were greater than any other previous event at Wembley Stadium.

“However, the behaviour of the people who illegally forced their way into the stadium was unacceptable, dangerous and showed total disregard for the safety and security protocols in place.

“No steward or security staff should be subjected to this type of behaviour and we thank them for their support on the night. We also apologise to anyone at the match whose experience was affected by this unprecedented level of public disorder.

"We will continue to work with the relevant authorities to identify and take action against these people where possible."

