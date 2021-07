It's a space race and not just between countries two of the world's top billionaires have been in a 15 plus year feud with each other Elon musk has SpaceX and amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos runs blue origin and both have been in a race to get people to the edge of space and beyond but it turns out. It's not just these guys trying to get to the common line first and it looks like another. The billionaire is about to beat them to it and where is NASA in all this rocket rivalry.