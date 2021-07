BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Water gushed into the streets Friday afternoon after a 20-inch water main break flooded parts of West Baltimore. “Water was just everywhere,” said neighbor Lanthia Darden. It was one of two that rocked the neighborhood “While on-site, another 10-inch water main break occurred.. which it (was) immediately around the corner (from)” said Mayor Brandon Scott. Police shut down West Lafayette Avenue as crews scrambled to stop the water. Water and electricity were quickly shut off and more than a dozen families were out of their homes Friday night. Resident Angela Scudivant said the water was up to her ceiling. “I didn’t realize it...