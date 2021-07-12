5 Lessons Richard Branson Taught Us About Shattering Career Limits And Achieving Success
“For the next generation of dreamers,” Virgin Galactic owner Richard Branson said in his reverie. “If we can do this, just imagine what you can do.” After 17 years of painstaking work, the billionaire rocketed to space on July 11, 2021, realizing his boyhood dream of space travel, shattering the space glass ceiling and relegating the dinosaur adage, “The sky’s the limit” to the dust bin. Branson’s historic career trajectory carries a message for everyone with career ambitions, “Imagine what you, too, can achieve.” Whether you’re a janitor or judge, a secretary or sailor or a lawyer or brick layer, there are lessons in this historic event for all of us.www.forbes.com
