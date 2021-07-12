Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

5 Lessons Richard Branson Taught Us About Shattering Career Limits And Achieving Success

By Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“For the next generation of dreamers,” Virgin Galactic owner Richard Branson said in his reverie. “If we can do this, just imagine what you can do.” After 17 years of painstaking work, the billionaire rocketed to space on July 11, 2021, realizing his boyhood dream of space travel, shattering the space glass ceiling and relegating the dinosaur adage, “The sky’s the limit” to the dust bin. Branson’s historic career trajectory carries a message for everyone with career ambitions, “Imagine what you, too, can achieve.” Whether you’re a janitor or judge, a secretary or sailor or a lawyer or brick layer, there are lessons in this historic event for all of us.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

255K+
Followers
62K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Erin Brockovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Arbitration#Rice University#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

3 Innate Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs

It seems nearly everyone wants to be an entrepreneur. According to Babson College’s 2018/2019 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, United States Report, almost two-thirds of Americans believe that vocational choice to be a good one. What is surprising, however, is that 45.3% of the population think it’s easy to start a business. One wonders if any of these would-be entrepreneurs are familiar with the experiences of Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group (and recently shot into the upper atmosphere in Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo). In a 2012 interview with Rod Kurz for Entrepreneur magazine, he observed that, "Building a business from scratch is 24 hours, 7 days a week, divorces, it's difficult to hold your family life together, it's bloody hard work and only one word really matters - and that's surviving."
Aerospace & DefenseArkansas Online

OPINION: Earth to Richard Branson, ‘Aim higher’

Had he just driven 53.5 miles south, he could have ended up at my house. Instead, Richard Branson sped into the sky, keeping a good deal of us in southern New Mexico, and around the world, captive to a livestream from Spaceport America and Virgin Galactic. I hadn't planned to...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

Richard Branson achieves his feat with Virgin Galactic and opens the era of space tourism

The billionaire Richard Branson It has managed to accomplish the feat that it had been preparing for months. This Sunday he landed safely in New Mexico, in the southwestern United States, after spending a few minutes at the outer space border aboard a privately built ship. He has done it aboard the ship of his own company Virgin Galactic. It is a trip that the businessman had always dreamed of and a milestone for space tourism that various companies want to start commercializing.
IndustryPosted by
E! News

Jeff Bezos Launches Into Space 9 Days After Richard Branson

Watch: Jeff Bezos Finalizes Divorce From Wife MacKenzie. Jeff Bezos may be the richest man in the world, but he officially took his status beyond this planet—at least temporarily. The world's first centibillionaire joined the likes of fellow billionaire Richard Branson and jetted off to the great, big sky in...
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Ashton Kutcher was supposed to join Richard Branson's next spaceflight

As kids, we were told that going to space required lots of time in school and grueling physical prep. But now, all you need to do is be mega rich. Virgin founder and billionaire Richard Branson got to test out his own Virgin Galactic spacescraft for the first time last week, even though technically he didn’t go into space (he just high in the sky and close enough to space to brag about it). It also turns out that another famous rich guy almost went into “space” with Branson, too: Ashton Kutcher.
EconomyRegister Citizen

What Richard Branson and Warren Buffett Reveal About Personal Branding

If you think of Warren Buffett, what are the first few things that come to mind? Self-made billionaire? A man of few words but those he does say are hung on to and dissected by millions? Someone who wears expensive suits that somehow still look cheap? A grandfather-type personality who still lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for $31,500?
Aerospace & Defenselostcoastoutpost.com

GROWING OLD UNGRACEFULLY: Did Richard Branson Really Fly to Space?

Last Sunday, billionaire British businessman Richard Branson flew to space. Says so here, on the CNN website: “Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson successfully rockets to outer space.” Branson, along with three Virgin Galactic employees and two pilots, climbed to about 55 miles altitude in the rocket-powered winged plane “SpaceShipTwo.” It actually flew from about 45,000 feet after detaching from the mothership, “WhiteKnightTwo.” After the engine shut off, the passengers unbuckled and floated in free-fall for four magic minutes.
Astronomyaudacy.com

Of course, 'The Simpsons' predicted Richard Branson would go to space

The Simpsons have an incredible track record of predicting events in past episodes to happen in the future. Well believe it or not, they've done it again. In an episode that originally aired in 2014, the longest-running American TV show of all time predicted that Richard Branson would go to space. And just a few days ago, he proved that prediction correct by traveling through space aboard the Virgin Galactic!
IndustryTVOvermind

Richard Branson Talks about His Space Flight With Stephen Colbert

There are a lot of thoughts that come to mind when thinking about billionaire Richard Branson’s trip into space, and many different people would likely have a giant mix of positive and negative things that they would want to say. But here’s the trick, going into space is something that only a billionaire could possibly do right now, but the fact that Branson made his way into space does mean that it’s very possible that others, who are not trained astronauts, could make it as well. That would appear to be one of the reasons why billionaires are thinking of going into space at this time, to give this experience to others that are wondering what it’s like and thinking that there’s no way they’ll ever find out since they’re not trained and they’re not rich. To be fair, if space travel is going to become a thing, it doesn’t feel as though it might happen during our lifetime, but perhaps it might happen during our kids’ time if things keep moving forward. There are a lot of arguments for this and against it since a lot of people feel that the money spent on this rocket would have been better spent on the problems that are currently being felt on planet earth.
AmazonWicked Local

AROUND TOWN | LAURA ANDERSON Air, space and Groundhog Day

This truly has been a "Groundhog Day" of summers. It seems like the same things are repeating themselves over and over, all summer long. Holiday weekends have been cold, rainy and miserable. Every month there’s a brutally humid heatwave. And every other week some billionaire decides to blast himself into outer space.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Unique Cars In The Richard Branson Car Collection

If the billionaire ever decides to stay in space, he'll be leaving these stunners behind. Sir Richard Branson has been in the news a lot recently for his part in the billionaire space race, but he’s always been a bold and eccentric figure. The English businessman, author, and commercial astronaut has amassed quite the fortune in his life, and with money always comes cars. While it’d be nearly impossible to cover every car he’s owned, here are some of the highlights of the Richard Branson car collection.
WildlifeGood News Network

Scientists Studying Crows Get Another Surprise –They’re So Smart They Understand the Concept of Zero

Building on substantial evidence of crow consciousness, a German university has proven some crows can learn to recognize ‘zero’ as a counting unit. While that sounds ridiculous, zero is not nothing, rather it’s one of the most complex mathematical concepts devised—that something can and should represent nothing, not only as the base value, but as a placeholder.

Comments / 0

Community Policy