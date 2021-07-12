Target's New Fall Collection with Studio McGee Is Here to Give Your Home Cozy Farmhouse Vibes
As fall creeps closer, this is the perfect time to prepare to make your home feel extra cozy and inviting. If you're a fan of the modern farmhouse look, the latest collection from Target is the ultimate source for seasonal decorating. A collaboration with designer and stylist Shea McGee of Studio McGee, the line includes all the cozy essentials your home needs this autumn.
