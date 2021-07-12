With 10 more to go, JPMorgan Chase identifies all 50 of its planned Philadelphia-area branches

Philadelphia area bankruptcy courts recorded six business filings — including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 16, 2021. Year to date through July 16, 2021, the court recorded 50 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 39% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.