Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

With 10 more to go, JPMorgan Chase identifies all 50 of its planned Philadelphia-area branches

By Jeff Blumenthal
Posted by 
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The bank just opened its 40th location in the region last week and has 10 more in the works, including a special community branch in West Philadelphia.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#West Philadelphia#Jpmorgan Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies: Accustar Inc. and Advanced Plastix Inc.

Philadelphia-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings during the week that ended July 23, 2021. Year to date through July 23, 2021, the court recorded 52 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 41% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

The week in Philadelphia-area bankruptcies

Philadelphia area bankruptcy courts recorded six business filings — including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 16, 2021. Year to date through July 16, 2021, the court recorded 50 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 39% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy