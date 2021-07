HOOVER, Ala. (WSFA) - Bryan Harsin is just a few weeks away from his first season as head coach on the Plains, and the Boise man is ready to make some noise in Auburn. “I’m proud to be here in the SEC. When you drive up here, and it says, “It Just Means More,” I really believe that,” said Harsin. “As a football coach, when you come into the facility, you have 250 people at a place like this, and we’re all charging towards one goal. We want to win championships. We want to get better every single day. All the things you hear from every single coach that’s been up here and has talked.”