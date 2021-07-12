Cancel
Author And Podcaster, Elayne Fluker, On How Women Can Get Better At Asking For Help

By Pauleanna Reid
Forbes
Forbes
 18 days ago
From climbing the corporate ladder to closing business deals to leading their household, ambitious women have skillfully assumed the characteristics that enable them to excel in every way. Yet the double-edged sword of their resilience, drive and devotion to others often becomes what prevents them from seeking help for themselves. Many accept the myth that asking for help along their journey is a sign of weakness, ignorance, or incompetence, so they go it alone.

