Author And Podcaster, Elayne Fluker, On How Women Can Get Better At Asking For Help

Megan Rapinoe is one of the best soccer players in the world, but she’s also known for something else: fighting for equal pay for women. “It’s not easy to constantly have to demand your worth. Or tell people how good you are. Or tell people you deserve to be a full human,” Rapinoe says in ‘LFG,’ a new documentary on HBOMax about the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s lawsuit for equal pay against U.S. Soccer. A federal judge dismissed the claim in May 2020, but the team filed an appeal earlier this year ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which begin July 23.