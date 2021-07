So out of nowhere, just when things seemed to be going well, you were ghosted. Wondering if the person who ghosted you will come back? It's possible. My theory on people who have dumped you is that they always seem to force themselves back into your life eventually, right? So yeah, that person who ghosted you? Chances are, it’s not the last you’ve seen of them, either. And there are several ways they will try to wiggle their way back in. They might send you an out-of-the-blue text, ask mutual friends about you, or — the most popular — keep tabs on you online.