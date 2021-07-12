Pittsburgh Pirates Draft: Bubba Chandler Taken in Third Round

The Pittsburgh Pirates just finished up the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. How did they do with some of the other picks?. This year’s Draft class was quite a haul for the Pittsburgh Pirates. If you do not know that at this then you have some catching up to do. Say what you will about the Buc’s ownership and past, but this new Front Office has put a plan in place and seem to be executing it near perfect. Yes, rankings only mean so much, development of these prospects means just as much if not more. However, let’s give the new regime a chance.