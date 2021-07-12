Pittsburgh Pirates Draft: Bubba Chandler Taken in Third Round
The Pittsburgh Pirates have followed up their selections of Henry Davis, Anthony Solomento and Lonnie White by selecting two-way high school star Bubba Chandler. The Pirates selecting the 18-year-old Chandler is arguably one of the biggest steals of the draft so far.
