Pittsburgh Pirates Draft: Bubba Chandler Taken in Third Round

By Noah Wright
Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates have followed up two interesting picks, selecting two-way player Bubba Chandler as a steal with their third round selection. The Pittsburgh Pirates have followed up their selections of Henry Davis, Anthony Solomento and Lonnie White by selecting two-way high school star Bubba Chandler. The Pirates selecting the 18-year-old Chandler is arguably one of the biggest steals of the draft so far.

