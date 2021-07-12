You Need to Walk This Way to Amazon & Grab the New Run-DMC Little People

Honestly, our cup seriously runneth over when it comes to summer sales. We just got through Prime Day and now Nordstrom has their big Anniversary Sale. I have to say, though, Nordstrom's is always a favorite for me because I like to use the opportunity to get a few things for the rest of the summer and then think forward to fall and stock up on some pieces for later. My friends at Who What Wear have got you covered on all the fashion and beauty finds there.