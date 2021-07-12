Cancel
You Need to Walk This Way to Amazon & Grab the New Run-DMC Little People

By Karly Wood
Calling all mini hip-hop artists! Fisher Price has outdone themselves with the newest collector’s edition Little People that will have parents secretly coveting the new toy. You can already play with tiny versions of your fave characters from The Lord of the Rings, The Office and Frozen––but now its time to turn to the music industry with the Run-DMC set! Get ready to get down with Joseph “Run” Simmons, Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell and Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels in a whole new way.

