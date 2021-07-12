Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record as U.S. yields hold above recent lows

By Chuck Mikolajczak
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

* U.S. equity indexes edge higher, European stocks close at record

* U.S. CPI, Fed’s Powell on deck this week

* ECB says policy guidance to change at next meeting (Updates with close of European stock market, 10-year auction results)

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks hit an intraday record on Monday and U.S. Treasury yields held above five-month lows touched last week as investors looked for signs on whether the Delta variant of the coronavirus could dent global growth.

Concerns about a slowing economic recovery due to climbing cases of the variant around the globe helped send the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note to a five-month low of 1.25% last week. The yield had risen to as high as 1.78% in March as expectations for growth picked up with rising vaccination rates.

The World Health Organization warned the Delta variant was becoming dominant and many countries had yet to receive enough doses of vaccine to secure their health workers.

Analysts also cited a lack of supply for the drop in yields. Yields were little changed after Treasury sold $58 billion in three-year notes and $38 billion in 10-year notes, with a sale of $24 billion in 30-year bonds set for Tuesday.

Earnings season is poised to get underway this week, along with key inflation data on consumer and producer prices, as well as comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which should help investors get a glimpse of economic growth prospects and the central bank’s policy path.

“Earnings season is going to be warmly greeted as an opportunity for existing biases to be confirmed,” warned Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

“Even if forecasts are not as rosy as what the most bullish had hoped, it’s all going to get rationalized away.”

Benchmark 10-year notes last yielded 1.3611%, from 1.356% late on Friday.

Equity gains on Wall Street were modest, with financials the best-performing S&P sector of the session ahead of results from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.17 points, or 0.33%, to 34,984.33, the S&P 500 gained 14.31 points, or 0.33%, to 4,383.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.71 points, or 0.17%, to 14,726.63.

European equities also moved higher to close at a record level of 460.83. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.69% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.49% after hitting a record 727.13.

Powell’s testimony later this week will be closely eyed after the People’s Bank of China late on Friday moved to free up $154 billion for banks to buttress the economic recovery while the European Central Bank said it will discuss a change to its forward guidance on policy direction at next week’s meeting.

Concerns about dampening economic growth weighed on crude prices, outweighing the possibility of tighter supply after talks among producers stalled last week.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.89% to $73.90 per barrel and Brent was at $75.05, down 0.66% on the day.

The safe-haven dollar moved slightly higher on the concerns about the pandemic and its potential to thwart growth.

The dollar index rose 0.12%, with the euro down 0.13% to $1.1857. (Additional reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler and Sonya Hepinstall)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Global Markets#Global Stocks#Ecb#U S Treasury#Fed Chair#S P#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Pan European#Stoxx#Msci#The European Central Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Euro
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksCNBC

European markets close higher as investors digest earnings, dovish Fed comments

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors digested a fresh round of major corporate earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration of its dovish policy stance. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up about 0.5%, with basic resources and autos shares leading the gains, climbing 2.4% and...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 15 companies set new 52-week lows. Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)'s stock made...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude rally extends on weaker dollar, tightened supply outlook

Crude prices extended their rally July 29, settling higher on the back of a weaker US dollar and tightening inventories. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX September WTI settled $1.23 higher at $73.62/b and ICE September Brent moved up $1.31 to $76.05/b. Oil futures gleaned...
Stocksdallassun.com

U.S. stock markets hit new record highs, second quarter GDP rises

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. economy is back at its pre-pandemic level, but for how long? U.S. investors believe it's back permanently, as stocks took off on Thursday. The Commerce Department reported GDP rose at a 6.5% annualized pace in the second quarter, however, this was well below analysts' forecasts for 8.40 percent.
StocksHerald & Review

Asian shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Friday after stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street. Japan reported relatively strong economic data for the previous quarter, before the government began tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases surged. “Retail sales, industrial production and employment all rebounded strongly in...
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar-Yen Is Likely To Hold Above 109

Dow hovers at the upper end of its 33000-35100 range and is likely to break the range on the upside. DAX is moving up towards the upper end of its 15200-15800 range. Nikkei is coming back towards the lower end of its 27000-29500 range contrary to our expectation to move up within the range. A break below 27000 can see a deeper fall to 26000. Shanghai can consolidate between 3300 and 3450 for some time. Sensex and Nifty can remain in the 52000-53200 and 15600-15900 range. The bias is bullish to see an upside breakout of the range.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials drop, post weekly loss

July 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday and posted a weekly loss, dragged down by financial and consumer staples stocks. * The CSE All-Share index settled 0.25% lower at 8,120.48. The index fell 0.2% this week. * Browns Investments Plc, Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka Plc...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end lower as metal, financials weigh

BENGALURU, July 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped on Friday tracking the broader Asian market, posting their second consecutive weekly loss, weighed by metal and financials stocks. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.10% to 15,763.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.13% at 52,586.84. Both indexes...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices fall, but on track for weekly gain

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday but remained on track to post weekly gains with demand growing faster than supply, while vaccinations are expected to alleviate the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the globe. Brent crude futures for September , which expire on...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

POLL-Virus variant threatens to cool oil demand recovery

* Oil prices at $80/bbl not sustainable - analysts. * Oil politics to remain a source of volatility - Julius Baer. July 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices will trade near $70 per barrel for the rest of the year supported by the global economic recovery and a slower-than-expected return of Iranian supplies, with further gains limited by new coronavirus variants, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Pinterest shares slump as growth warning rattles investors

July 30 (Reuters) - Shares of Pinterest Inc fell about 20% before the opening bell on Friday and were set to start trading at more than a three-month low, after the company warned of slowing user growth in the United States, its largest market. At least eight brokerages cut their...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds post biggest inflow in five weeks- Lipper

July 30 (Reuters) - Global equity funds pulled in massive inflows in the week ended July 28, boosted by optimism over corporate earnings, with investors taking fresh positions as equities recovered from earlier declines in the month. Data from Lipper showed global equity funds received a net $16.6 billion in...
StocksInternational Business Times

European Stocks Drop On Profit-taking

Europe's major stock markets sank Friday, chasing Asia lower as investors digested earnings and took profits from strong gains the previous day, despite the eurozone's economic rebound. Heading toward midday, London stocks sank 0.9 percent, with virus-hit airline conglomerate IAG down 7.0 percent after posting a 2.0-billion-euro first-half loss. In...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed's Powell bets economy will navigate new coronavirus surge

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s belief that the U.S. economy has “learned to handle” the coronavirus and won’t be swamped in a fresh wave of infections or by rising inflation may get tested in coming weeks as schools reopen, supply chains remain clogged, and federal unemployment benefits wane.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Mexican economy grows strongly in Q2 on U.S. demand

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy bounced back to annual growth in the second quarter, boosted by manufacturing for export to top trade partner the United States, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, when the formal and informal economy was largely shut down by pandemic restrictions, growth was 19.7%, the statistics agency said.
Marketsfxempire.com

U.S Dollar Bulls Devastated By Dovish Remarks From Federal Reserve Bank

During Thursday morning’s Asian session, safe-haven currency was down, continuing to hover around a two-week low. U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has insisted that there will be no rate hikes in the near future, weighing down the U.S. currency. The Dollar Index is a measure of the greenback against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy