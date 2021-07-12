City of Superior holds second community event for 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan update
The City of Superior will hold its second community workshop event on Wed., July 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Earth Rider Brewery Festival Grounds. This will be a casual event for community members to come and go and provide feedback on the direction of the Comprehensive Plan as the drafting process begins. There will interactive message boards with short engagement activities pertaining to specific plan elements such as housing, transportation and economic development.www.businessnorth.com
