Rats! Tesla Won't Pay for Rodent Damage to Cars: Report

Elon Musk likes to boast that Tesla is one of only two U.S. carmakers never to have gone bankrupt. The other one has been around for a bit longer. Ford has certainly had its hairy moments, not least the 2008 financial crisis that upended General Motors and Chrysler. Back then, CEO Alan Mulally saved the company by mortgaging it down to the blue oval and streamlining it with gusto. Now the company must reinvent itself again, only this time because of Musk and his electrified, autonomy-aspiring bandwagon. It was a big deal in 2017 when Ford’s market cap was surpassed by Tesla’s. Now, with Tesla valued at almost a dozen Fords, the idea they were ever in the same ballpark seems quaint. Indeed, in finance terms, they occupy different universes.