Rats! Tesla Won't Pay for Rodent Damage to Cars: Report

By Euni Han
MySanAntonio
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Tesla cars have a rat issue. But apparently that’s not the automaker’s problem, according to New York Post. Tesla Owner Sarah Williams, a physician in New York, says she discovered the issue in May when she took her Model 3 in for air conditioning repairs at a dealership. "They...

Unforeseen expenses are a given when it comes to car ownership, but it's especially annoying when you're a victim of a problem that isn't covered under warranty. One such issue making the headlines is the number of modern vehicles that face issues due to chewed-through wiring. And it would seem the number of rat vs car incidents is rising.
Tesla has been plagued with problem after problem in recent months. Not only is the manufacturer being investigated by the NHTSA for a spate of recent car accidents, but the brand also faces a significant recall of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. To top it all off, it seems like rats have taken a liking to their cars. According to the New York Post, Sarah Williams, a 41-year-old physician who lives in Manhattan, recently discovered a rat in the glove compartment of her Tesla Model 3. The rodent had caused thousands of dollars in damage. This isn't the first time we've reported on rat-on-car terrorism. A couple of years ago, Toyota faced a similar problem, and it seems that rats have taken a liking to modern car wiring insulation.
