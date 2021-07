Phil Tippett Depicts the End of the World in Mad God Trailer. VFX guru Phil Tippett is about to release his first feature film as director, called Mad God. The movie will debut at the Locarno Film Festival as part of the Out of Competition selection in a few days. And now, the first trailer for the movie has been revealed. The video offers a closer look at Tippett’s latest work, introducing his post-apocalyptic world. While there are no hints about the story, the imagery looks pretty exciting. As he often has in the past, Tippett works with stop-motion techniques, resulting in a visually fascinating outcome.