Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Monday Night Raw episode that aired Monday, July 19. Read at your own risk!. After John Cena made a surprise appearance at Money In The Bank and then confirmed his match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 shortly after, fans began to wonder if the other major rumor surrounding the pay-per-view event is also true. Bobby Lashley was rumored to be possibly going up against legend Brock Lesnar on the big night but was surprised on the latest Monday Night Raw by Goldberg instead.