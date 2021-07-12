Heartbeat Alaska: Kodiak Hat
Heartbeat Alaska: Kodiak Hat aired February 11, 2005. The episode begins with a brief history of the Alutiiq people of Kodiak Island, Alaska. This is followed by a look at the traditional regalia worn by Alutiiq women explained by Wanda Price. April Latonken Councellor explains the Alutiiq language programs and initiatives found at the Alutiiq Museum. The episode concludes with Sven Haakanson, Jr. sharing the meaning of the return of a spruce wood hat to the museum and Russian Orthodox Starring.www.kodiakdailymirror.com
