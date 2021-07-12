Idaho Labor reopens mobile offices statewide

Idaho officials are working on a hemp plan to submit to federal officials this fall so that farmers can grow it next year. State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Chanel Tewalt told the Capital Press in a story last week that the state intends to submit its plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture by Sept. 1. Idaho lawmakers earlier this year approved the growing and selling of hemp products containing 0.3% or less of THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.