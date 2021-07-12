Cancel
Idaho Labor reopens mobile offices statewide

 16 days ago

The Idaho Department of Labor is re-opening its remote locations statewide and returning to its pre-pandemic service delivery levels for job seekers and employers. Walk-in hours and appointment times are available for the same employment services staff traditionally provide including resume writing, applying for jobs, filing for unemployment insurance benefits, mock interviews, job training assistance, access to community resources and more.

