Henry Golding’s next blockbuster is almost here! The actor, known for such films as Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas, stars as Snake Eyes in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (also known simply as Snake Eyes). In the superhero film (which serves as an origin story for the character) a mysterious lone fighter, known only as "Snake Eyes,” is welcomed into and trained by an ancient Japanese ninja clan called the Arashikage. But he finds his loyalties being tested when secrets from his past are revealed, as he eventually goes on the path to become the famous G.I. Joe hero. Along with Golding, the cast includes Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, and Iko Uwais.