Goalkeeper Mat Ryan leaves Brighton to join Real Sociedad

 18 days ago
Mat Ryan was Brighton's first-choice goalkeeper for the majority of his team at the club (PA Archive)

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan has returned to Spain after ending his four-year stay at Brighton to sign for Real Sociedad.

The move is subject to international clearance and the 29-year-old has agreed a contract for an undisclosed length.

Ryan joined the Seagulls from Valencia and was first choice for the majority of his time at the Amex Stadium before he spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Brighton boss Graham Potter paid tribute to the Australian international, who moved to the club for a then-record fee in 2017.

“Mat has been a great servant to the Albion over the past four years and on behalf of the club I’d like to place on record our gratitude for his efforts,” he said.

“He’s a great guy, top professional and as someone who wants to be playing regularly at senior level he goes to Real Sociedad with our very best wishes.

“He’s been a pleasure to work with, he will be fondly remembered by everyone and always welcome back at the club.”

The former Club Brugge and Genk keeper took to Twitter to express his delight at signing for the LaLiga outfit.

Ryan, who made more than 100 appearances in the Premier League with Brighton added: “Very happy to be part of a great club such as Real Sociedad. Looking forward to meeting my new team-mates.”

