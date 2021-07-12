Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox take Brock Holt-type player Tyler McDonough with third pick

By Rob Bradford
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 18 days ago

The Boston Red Sox took North Carolina State infielder Tyler McDonough with their third pick in this year’s 2021 Major League Baseball Draft

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
977
Followers
4K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Holt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ops#Nc State#The Major League Draft#The Red Sox#Nc State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox-Blue Jays game postponed, will be made up in Toronto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto. The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major...
MLBPosted by
NESN

What Yankees Trade For Joey Gallo Means For First-Place Red Sox

The New York Yankees, who are 8 1/2 games back of the American East-leading Boston Red Sox, opted to be buyers at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, after all. The Yankees reportedly traded for Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo on Wednesday night ahead of Friday afternoon’s deadline. And while...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 trades Boston Red Sox can make to be World Series favorites

The Boston Red Sox are in good position to contend for the World Series out of the American League. They can improve their odds by making these three trades. The Boston Red Sox had themselves a great first half to the 2021 season. Not only did they have five All-Star representatives in the Midsummer Classic, but they entered the break sitting atop the AL East standings.
Boston, MAPosted by
NESN

Former Red Sox Players Lead Team Israel In Olympics Loss To Korea

Team USA baseball doesn’t open play at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until Friday morning, but Team Israel and Korea got things started in the tournament Thursday. And while Israel ultimately fell short, dropping its opening game 6-5, a pair of former Boston Red Sox players were responsible for driving in all the team’s runs, and one of them even sparked a comeback.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 4, Blue Jays 1: See Jarren Run

The Red Sox needed a jolt on Wednesday night, coming off an afternoon tilt against the Blue Jays with some flat offense that failed to come through when they had chances to open the game up. In the second half of the doubleheader, they had some similar issues, and their lead always felt smaller than it should have been. Fortunately, they were able to still grab a win thanks to a trio of rookies. Jarren Duran had a huge swing that was ultimately ruled a triple but was effectively an inside-the-park homer. Tanner Houck was great for four innings. Garrett Whitlock was great for the next two. The one bit of bad news was that Rafael Devers had to leave early with a quad issue, but right now it doesn’t appear too serious and they’re hoping he’ll play Friday. All in all, it was a night with a win, and we’ll take that part at least.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor League Players of the Week: Portland continues to stand out

Welcome to a new feature here at Over The Monster in which we will be looking at the best players on the farm from the past week. With the new minor-league schedule being implemented this year that has teams playing six-game series every week with Mondays off, there are no Minor Lines on Tuesdays. We figured rather than just leaving that timeslot blank every week, we’d hand out some fake, virtual hardware. Each week, we’ll pick players of the week for both position players and pitchers, as well as an honorable mention in each category. (See Previous Winners Here)
MLBThe Dansville Online

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Red Sox (56-36) and New York Yankees (46-44) play the second game of a three-game set Saturday at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Red Sox vs. Yankees odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Nathan Eovaldi...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees take first series from the Red Sox

The New York Yankees that have struggled most of this season have had an amazing turnaround in the last two days. Winning two games normally is not a big deal, but for the Yankees to take a series from their rivals in the AL East is certainly a big deal. Previous to this series, the Yankees were 0-7 against the Sox, who seemed unbeatable. What makes these wins even more amazing is that they did it with seemly impossible odds, with several of the big hitters out of the lineup due to Covid. After losing the first game, the Yankees came back in game two 3-1, and last night slammed the Sox 9-1.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox will offer additional pay, housing stipends to Minor League players

On average, Minor League players make less than $15,000 per year. The Red Sox will offer additional benefits to Minor League players, including extended spring training back pay and a housing stipend retroactive to early May. Advocacy group Advocates for Minor Leaguers first reported the news. The Red Sox confirmed...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Boone Reacts To Fan Throwing Ball At Red Sox Player

After a string of bad fan behavior marred the early part of the NBA playoffs, a patron attending Saturday’s game between the Yankees and Red Sox brought the antics into Major League Baseball. Prior to the start of the 6th inning, a fan at Yankee Stadium threw a baseball at...
MLBcbslocal.com

Red Sox Sign Top Draft Pick Marcelo Mayer

BOSTON (CBS) — Before starting a four-game set with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, the Red Sox took care of some business. Boston has signed top draft pick Marcelo Mayer on Thursday. There was no official announcement from the team, but Mayer (along with a large contingency of...
MLBPosted by
WKSS KISS 95-7

Yankees Fan Banned For Life After Incident With Red Sox Player

A fan who hit Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball from the stands at Yankee Stadium has been banned from attending Major League Baseball games for life. The incident took place during the sixth inning of the Red Sox's game against the arch rival Yankees on Saturday (July 17) night.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Garrett Richards Takes Hill As Red Sox Look For Second Straight Win

The Boston Red Sox are back in action Wednesday. Boston’s second clash with the Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to weather Tuesday, but the American League East foes will get their game in as scheduled. The Red Sox send Garrett Richards to the hill looking for win No. 6...
MLBPocono Record

Yankees respond to adversity, take series against the first-place Red Sox

NEW YORK – Despite a fat payroll and a star-driven roster, the Yankees have nearly done the impossible. They have played themselves into the role of an underdog. With six players – including Aaron Judge – on the COVID list, slugger Luke Voit on the injured list and their season on the endangered list, the Yankees managed to defeat the first-place Boston Red Sox twice over the weekend.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez might miss start after leaving game with migraine symptoms: ‘You’ve got to take care of players’

BOSTON -- For Red Sox manager Alex Cora, removing starter Eduardo Rodriguez in the second inning of Friday’s game due to migraine symptoms was a no-brainer. After giving up an RBI double to Brett Gardner in the second, Rodriguez sunk into a crouch on the mound before catcher Christian Vázquez, pitching coach Dave Bush and -- eventually -- Cora and team trainers ran out to see what was wrong. The lefty wasn’t injured but was dealing with a headache significant enough to make it hard for him to concentrate while pitching.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Tomase: Red Sox expressed interest in Kyle Schwarber

The Red Sox have inquired about injured Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber, according to a big-league source, but they face competition for his services from AL East rivals the Yankees and Blue Jays. The former Chicago Cubs standout would add left-handed thump to the Red Sox lineup, but the 28-year-old has...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Takes loss against Red Sox

Cole (10-5) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Red Sox after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while fanning eight across five innings. Cole gave up a two-run shot to Rafael Devers and gave up his three runs during the bottom of the fifth. The star hurler was coming off back-to-back quality starts and had allowed just one earned run over his last 15 innings, but he was unable to repeat that kind of performance in this one and failed to pitch more than five frames for the third time over his last five starts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy