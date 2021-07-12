Cancel
Report: Warriors have 'already internally discussed the idea' of trading for Damian Lillard

95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 18 days ago

The offseason got off to quite a rocky start for the Portland Trail Blazers and teams around the league are definitely keeping tabs on what’s going down, including the Golden State Warriors.

95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame
