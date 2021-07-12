Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ukrainian film shows 'deep history' of Holocaust massacre

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHoxU_0aucMgMj00

CANNES, France (Reuters) - Archive footage and photographs preserve memories of one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust in a documentary premiered by Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa on Monday.

“Babi Yar. Context”, unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival, tells the story of the mass killing that marked the start of the Holocaust in occupied Soviet Ukraine, as well as surrounding events.

“It is a deep history and we have to know our history, and films must provoke interest in our history,” Loznitsa said at the launch.

Nazi German forces shot dead an estimated 34,000 Jewish men, women and children on Sept. 29-30, 1941, in a large ravine known both as Babi Yar and Babyn Yar, on the edge of Kyiv.

The 56-year-old director said he grew up in the city, not far from the site, and found traces of the past as he wandered around as a child.

“I remember the stones which they left ... when they destroyed the Jewish cemetery. The stones were in the bushes,” he said. “I asked myself what happened here, what is it?”

But the adults around him were not forthcoming. “They would say, when you will grow up you will know.”

“Babi Yar. Context’ is Loznitsa’s seventh film at the Cannes festival. In 2012, his movie “In the Fog” competed for the Palme d’Or.

In May, Ukraine unveiled a synagogue built of wood and designed to unfold like a pop-up book at a site commemorating the victims of the massacre.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
185K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergei Loznitsa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust#Deep History#Cannes#Jews#France#Ukrainian#Cannes#Nazi#German#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieskfgo.com

Cannes film ‘Paris 13th district’ shows another side of the French capital

(Reuters) – French director Jacques Audiard’s new film “Paris 13th district” (“Les Olympiades”) does not show the Eiffel Tower, Haussmann buildings or the River Seine. He trains his lens instead on the brutalist apartment towers of the 13th arrondissement, known as the Chinatown of Paris, where he once lived. With...
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Revisit Cannes Film Festival history

The Cannes Film Festival just wrapped up last weekend after a week of celebrating new films from around the world. Here’s a look back at some past winners throughout Cannes’ history, from its origin and struggles during World War II, through the 1950s and ’60s when it evolved as a place for commercial film industry exchange, to the ’70s and ’80s when selections broadened to include films from Asia, Oceania and South America, and through the ’90s to present day where the festival has cemented its role as an international platform for film and filmmakers.
MoviesHyperallergic

How Those Who Lived Through the Holocaust Have Testified in Film

This is the second part of a three-part series about how the Holocaust has been depicted in cinema. You can read part one, about witness narratives, here. In his memoir The Patagonian Hare, Claude Lanzmann contrasts the endings of Schindler’s List (1993) and his own film, Shoah (1985). In the epilogue of Schindler, director Steven Spielberg abandons the narrative framework, giving space to real “Schindler Jews” as they pay their respects at Schindler’s grave in the modern day. Conversely, Shoah ends with a goods train traveling the Polish countryside, recalling the image of a prison transport on its way to a concentration camp. The Hollywood film offers closure and uplift (noting how the descendants of the Schindlerjuden outnumber the entire contemporary Jewish population of Poland), whereas Shoah leaves things ambiguous and unresolved. These differing approaches reflect how witness and testimony accounts differ in approach and impact. Witness narratives present versions of events that are fixed, whereas testimony narratives tend to be more open-ended.
MoviesPosted by
Salon

The political history of dubbing in films

This article was originally published on The Conversation. English-speaking audiences rarely come across dubbed films and television programmes. This probably explains why they tend to find dubbing so, well, weird. Dubbed voices usually sound a bit flat and never quite sync up with the mouths we see onscreen. This can be off-putting and perhaps even a bit unsettling.
MoviesForward

2021 Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series to begin this week

One of the few film series in the world dedicated to Holocaust films kicks off its fifth season next week. This year’s Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series, held in conjunction with Los Angeles’ Holocaust Museum LA will feature German Holocaust films, in order to “explore how German cinema dealt with the complexities of the country’s role during the Holocaust,” according to founder and organizer Tom Teicholz.
MoviesAnime News Network

French CG Film Summit of the Gods Opens on September 22

Visual unveiled for film of Jiro Taniguchi's The Summit of the Gods manga. Wild Bunch International announced on Thursday that the French CG animated film of Jiro Taniguchi's The Summit of the Gods (Kamigami no Itadaki) manga will open in theaters in France on September 22, one week earlier than was originally scheduled. The company also revealed a poster visual:
MoviesPosted by
AFP

In the Austrian Alps, post-Holocaust escape is re-enacted

Sidestepping a roaring waterfall and stumbling over rocks, an Austrian amateur theatre group re-enacts the treacherous Alpine escape of thousands of Jews seeking a new home after the Holocaust. Surrounded by Austria's snow-capped peaks, two dozen spectators hike alongside lay actors who perform scenes based on the real experiences of as many as 8,000 Holocaust survivors who traversed the Alps to reach the Italian harbour of Genoa, where they hoped to board ships to Palestine in 1947. "The special thing about the play is that you experience it and you get an idea of what people went through back then," says actor Celine Nerbl of the Pinzgau region group Teatro Caprile, which has been staging the theatre hike in summer. After the end of World War II, thousands remained stuck in camps for displaced Holocaust survivors in countries such as Austria, with little hope of starting a new life while anti-Semitism remained so deeply entrenched.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

The controversial director weighs up recently declassified evidence about John F. Kennedy's assassination in this forensically detailed documentary. Oliver Stone returns to the scene of the crime in his new documentary, JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass, a fresh reappraisal of the mounting evidence surrounding John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas in 1963. World premiering in Cannes, this investigative essay film draws on the vast archive of material that has been declassified, re-examined and placed in the public records since Stone’s fictionalized historical thriller JFK became an unlikely box-office smash 30 years ago. “Conspiracy theory”, the veteran director claims here with characteristic modesty, has now become “conspiracy fact.”
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Babi Yar. Context – Cannes 2021

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar tragedy and Babi Yar. Context uses archival footage to remind people what happened. The following order was directed to the Jews living in Kiev and its surrounding areas on September 26, 1941:. All Yids of the city of Kiev and...
Museumsculturemap.com

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents History Highlights: Holocaust Denial

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Despite being one of the best documented genocides in history, many have attempted to distort facts about the Holocaust or deny that it occurred. Perpetrators began to deny the Holocaust even as it was still happening, and denial continues to this day. Dr. Sara Abosch-Jacobson, Chief Education Officer, and Dr. Charlotte Decoster, Director of Education at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, will explore the history of Holocaust denial, the forms it takes, and the impact of denial.
MoviesLiterary Hub

has one of the most bizarre casting choices in film adaptation history.

Today’s the birthday of John Gardner, best known for his novel Grendel, an adaptation of the Beowulf myth from the eponymous monster’s point of view. Though this radical reimagining of the story resonated with readers, some other big-swing adaptations aren’t quite as beloved. For instance: the 2007 computer-animated version of...
Books & Literatureculturedvultures.com

10 Best World War 2 Books

When it comes to the very best World War 2 books, there are so many options available that it’s hard to know where to start. No other historical period seems to capture our interest more, or have so many volumes written about it year on year, except for maybe the reign of the Tudors. But World War 2 is so relatively recent, and was so very destructive, that it’s no wonder we’re still trying to make sense of it.
MoviesNew York Post

Israeli documentary filmmakers arrested in Nigeria: report

A trio of Israeli filmmakers, including a Columbia University graduate, shooting a documentary in Nigeria about obscure Jewish communities were arrested after they allegedly came into contact with anti-government separatists, reports said Wednesday. The arrests of Rudy Rochman, who founded the university’s Students Supporting Israel activist group, Andrew (Noam) Leibman...
SocietyThe Jewish Press

Forgotten Heroes: The Jewish Resistance and Exodus 1947

July and August 2021 mark the 74th anniversary of the Exodus 1947 ship (originally named the President Warfield), perhaps the most dramatic post-WWII attempt to breach the British naval blockade and bring Holocaust survivors to Mandatory Palestine. The ship, with over 4,500 Jewish refugees on board, left the French port...
Worldseattlepi.com

'Let It Be Morning' Review: A Wry, Low-Key Satire of Israeli-Palestinian Tensions From the Director of 'The Band's Visit'

In a small Arabic village in Israel, at what is meant to be the emotional crescendo of a crowded, elaborate wedding, several cages are opened to release a flight of doves into the air. Except “a waddle of doves” might be a more appropriate term, given the birds’ reluctance to spread their wings, as they tip-claw tentatively into the outside world. One of the funniest visual gags in Israeli writer-director Eran Kolirin’s “Let It Be Morning” is also its most telling: This is a farce of stasis, not frenzied activity. By holding his characters literally captive — as the village is held, absurdly but violently, under siege — Kolirin forges an actual microcosm through which to examine the social and political status of Israel’s Arab community.
TV & Videosemmys.com

Marking a Massacre

In 2019, HBO's Watchmen reignited interest in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, when mobs of white Oklahoma residents murdered as many as 300 Black citizens in the affluent Greenwood District, then widely known as Black Wall Street. Many viewers had never heard of the event, which has been called the...
MoviesCine Vue

Film Review: The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

In 1971, 15-year-old Swede Björn Andrésen shot to fame after he was cast as the youthful Tadzio in Luchino Visconti’s Death in Venice. Dubbed by Visconti as “the most beautiful boy in the world”, Andrésen became an overnight worldwide sensation and, through the lens of documentarians Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri, an object lesson in the exploitation of children by the entertainment industry.

Comments / 1

Community Policy