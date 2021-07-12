Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reynolds to start along with Frazier in All-Star Game

By Andrew Limberg
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 17 days ago

Two Pirates will now start in Tuesday evening’s All-Star Game in Denver. National League manager Dave Roberts announced Monday afternoon that Bryan Reynolds will start in the outfield, alongside Adam Frazier, who was voted in to start at 2nd base.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Andy Van Slyke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#All Star Game#National League#The All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners reportedly interested in Pirates All-Star Adam Frazier

The Mariners are known to be on the lookout for infield upgrades, and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Seattle is currently in active pursuit of infielders who are controlled beyond the 2021 season — including Pittsburgh’s Adam Frazier. The Pirates are obvious sellers, and the widespread expectation is that Frazier will likely be traded between now and next Friday’s 4pm ET deadline.
MLBTimes Daily

AP source: Pirates trading All-Star 2B Frazier to Padres

The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
MLBarcamax.com

Padres acquire All-Star Adam Frazier from Pittsburgh

MIAMI — A.J. Preller got started early this year. The Padres general manager on Sunday came to terms with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a trade for second baseman Adam Frazier, who also plays left field. The deal, which is pending medical reviews, involves the Padres also receiving a significant portion...
MLBSporting News

Adam Frazier trade grades: Padres boost lineup depth, Pirates move on from All-Star

The Padres are loaded at nearly every position, and their lineup is only getting deeper. San Diego on Sunday acquired All-Star second baseman/outfielder Adam Frazier in a trade with the Pirates, sending prospects Tucupita Marcano, Michell Miliano and Jack Suwinski to Pittsburgh in exchange, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade deadline: Padres to acquire All-Star Adam Frazier from Pirates, per report

The San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a trade involving second baseman Adam Frazier, according to ESPN.com's Jeff Passan. Frazier and $1.4 million in cash will head to San Diego while the Pirates will receive infielder Tucupita Marcano, outfielder Jack Suwinski, and right-hander Michell Miliano in return, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
MLBfox5sandiego.com

Meet Adam Frazier, the All-Star infielder acquired for the Padres’ pennant chase

SAN DIEGO – The rich get richer. This week, the San Diego Padres announced the acquisition of Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star second baseman and outfielder Adam Frazier in a swap for three minor leaguers. The 29-year-old is the latest piece of the puzzle for Padres General Manager A.J. Preller in a bid to win the NL West for the first time since 2006 and send a team to the World Series for the first time in more than two decades.
MLBClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves, and you’re probably not going to like them

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced four roster moves Wednesday morning, and they probably aren’t the ones fans wanted to hear. Unfortunately, Daz Cameron has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain. While his overall offensive numbers don’t look great, Cameron has hit three home runs and stolen four bases in limited at-bats. He’s hit the ball hard and played a solid defensive center field.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera homers twice as Tigers win 10th straight home game

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera drew ever closer to history, reaching base four times and hitting two home runs, as the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Thursday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers (50-55) have now won three games in a row, including 10 in a row at home....
MLBallfans.co

Why you’ll see Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera back at first base a little more often

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch penciled Miguel Cabrera into Monday’s starting lineup as the team’s first baseman for the second time since June 22. As the All-Star break approached, the Tigers pulled Cabrera away from his semi-regular duties at first base. His right calf flared up, and Hinch didn’t want to roll the dice near the halfway point of the season.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Dodgers complete trade for Max Scherzer, Trea Turner

The 2020 World Series champions have just acquired the most highly sought-after available pitcher at the trade deadline, Max Scherzer. They also acquired shortstop Trea Turner, who is tied for most cycles in MLB history at only 28. ESPN’s Jeff Passan announced the trade via Twitter on Thursday night. In...
MLBGriffin Daily News

Babe Ruth shined at first All-Star game

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, also known as the mid-summer classic, evolved from an unlikely union between National and American League. Chicago Tribune sports editor Arch Ward came up with his brainstorm in 1933 when the Windy City hosted the Century of Progress Exhibition, later known as the Chicago World’s Fair. Chicago officials asked local sportswriters to submit ideas for a sporting event that would draw out-of-towners to the fair. Ward was convinced that a game between the National and American League’s best players, with teams selected by the fans, would be a huge success. To promote the contest, Ward called it “the Game of the Century.”
MLBwashingtonnewsday.com

Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, and Kris Bryant are among the top targets at the MLB trade deadline.

Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, and Kris Bryant are among the top targets at the MLB trade deadline. Before the MLB trade deadline on Friday, some of baseball’s top players might be moved. The Washington Nationals are said to be willing to part with a few of their studs for the appropriate price, while the Chicago Cubs are considering trading their only All-Star position player.
MLBSouth Side Sox

South Side Sox Reacts: The All-Star Game

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago White Sox fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. According to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, 71% of White Sox fans are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy