Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Camden County in southern New Jersey Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots, with another 1 to 2 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Bensalem, Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Riverside, Palmyra, and Jenkintown. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 7A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 348 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 23 and 40. Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 338 and 340. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 48 and 57.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Bristol, PA
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Jenkintown, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
City
Palmyra, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern New Jersey#Florence#Flood Advisory#Doppler#7a#Interstate 95#Interstate 295
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium expiring Saturday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote. The eleventh-hour bid, which came as thousands of people may soon face the process of being forced from their...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy