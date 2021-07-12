Cancel
Cumberland County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Perry The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Central Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 248 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Colonel Denning State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newport, New Bloomfield, Colonel Denning State Park, Loysville, Shermansdale, Blain and Landisburg. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#State College Pa
