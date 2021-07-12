Cancel
Duval County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, South Central Duval, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DUVAL COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM EDT * At 247 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jacksonville, moving northwest at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Jacksonville International Arpt, Arlington, Cisco Gardens, San Marco, Riverside and Tallyrand.

City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Duval County, FL
#Trout#Special Weather Statement#South Central#Severe Weather#Coastal Duval#Nws Jacksonville#Central Duval County#National Weather Service#Tallyrand
