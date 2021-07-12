Cancel
Clarke County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Mobile, Washington by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clarke; Mobile; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOBILE...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTIES At 147 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Calvert, or 10 miles northeast of Citronelle, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Wagarville, Calvert and McIntosh. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

