Lake County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 248 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lake Griffin, moving northwest at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Lady Lake, Lake Griffin, Lisbon and Emeralda.

alerts.weather.gov

Leesburg, FL
Lady Lake, FL
Lake County, FL
