Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith to Oilers for Caleb Jones, 3rd-round pick

Chicago acquires defenseman, No. 32 overall and a 2022 sixth-round pick from Columbus in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 44 overall, a 2022 first-round pick and Adam Boqvist. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired defenseman Seth Jones, the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2021 National Hockey Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman Adam Boqvist, first and second-round picks in the 2021 NHL Draft and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (If this pick results in #1 or #2 overall, the pick becomes a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft).
