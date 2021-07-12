Cancel
Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith to Oilers for Caleb Jones, 3rd-round pick

By 670 Staff
Posted by 
670 The Score
670 The Score
 17 days ago

One of the icons of the Blackhawks’ golden era is gone. Chicago has traded veteran defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round pick.

670 The Score

670 The Score

