Lakeside, TX

AshJenn Signature Desserts opens in Lakeside

By Mark Smith
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 19 days ago
A new dessert shop opened Sunday in Lakeside. Owned and operated by local baker Sharmon Walters, AshJenn Signature Desserts held a grand opening on Sunday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. AshJenn is a neighborhood dessert shop serving cheesecakes, pies, cookies, cookie sandwiches, cupcakes, cream puffs, cookie bouquets, coffee and more. Mini “Pupcakes” and “Doggone Good Cookies” are available for dogs. AshJenn Signature Desserts will offer dessert catering and custom cakes can be made to order.

