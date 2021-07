The Paranoid Android, the third coffee shop from Little Rock entrepreneur Creighton Ralls‘ company Cleopatra, is expected to open in the space formerly occupied by Blue Sail Coffee sometime this week in ground floor level of Technology Park located at 417 Main St. A soft opening for the new coffee shop was held on July 19 but since then, the shop has “had to power our android down,” its Facebook said, due to shipping issues with equipment, specifically espresso machines.