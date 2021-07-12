FSU’s McKenzie Milton, Jordan Travis to represent Seminoles at ACC Media Days

FSU quarterbacks Tate Rodemaker (18) and Gino English (15) watch quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) throw during the FSU Garnet & Gold Spring Game at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on April 10. Milton is among three Seminoles expected to appear at next week's ACC Football Kickoff event in Charlotte, N.C. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Florida State quarterbacks McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis will represent the Seminoles at the ACC’s Football Kickoff next week in Charlotte.

The duo, along with defensive end Jermaine Johnson, will join second-year coach Mike Norvell for the event.

Milton joined the program as a graduate transfer from UCF where he led the Knights to a 27-6 record, including back-to-back American Athletic Conference Championships and New Year’s Six bowl appearances in 2017-18. He suffered a devastating knee injury at the end of the 2018 campaign and after multiple surgeries, is looking to return to the field for the first time in almost three seasons.

Travis started six games last season for the Seminoles, finishing with 1,615 yards of total offense and 13 total touchdowns. He became the first FSU player to record at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in four straight games.

Milton and Travis are among 15 quarterbacks scheduled to appear at next week’s event. Virginia is also bringing a pair of quarterbacks in Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson.

Johnson also joined the program as a graduate transfer after appearing in 21 games the past two seasons at Georgia. The Minnesota product totaled 36 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, for the Bulldogs during his time in Athens. He is one of five defensive linemen on the schedule for the event.

Forty-two players from the conference are expected to be on hand for the two-day event that previews the upcoming football season.

FSU, which is coming off a disappointing 3-6 campaign in 2020, opens this season by hosting Notre Dame at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 5.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .