Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates third round pick is Clemson quarterback

By Jeff Hathhorn
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 17 days ago

Another two-sport college commit drafted by the Pirates, in the third round landing Clemson quarterback and baseball player Bubba Chandler from high school

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Baseball#Pirates#Mlb Network#American Football#Bucs#Mlb Com#Mlb Network#Pittsburgh Pirate#Instagram#Twitter#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
93.7 The Fan

Steelers LB coach confirms Bush healthy

Working his way back from season-ending ACL surgery in 2020, Devin Bush is back in full-go plays as his coach says he’s facing the hardest part of the rehab
93.7 The Fan

Colony's Camp Thoughts: Are you ready for Rico?

Day Two of Steelers camp with fans but without pads took some of the advantages away from the defense and the offense was able to make quite a few plays but not all of them.
93.7 The Fan

Lonnie White Jr. picks Bucs over PSU, signs contract

The Pirates have officially signed their Competitive Balance Round B pick, outfielder Lonnie White Jr. The player out of Malvern Prep went with the Pirates, forgoing a scholarship to play football and baseball at Penn State.
NFLPosted by
93.7 The Fan

Fans Return To Steelers Camp

For the first time in nearly two years, fans were able to take in a Steelers Training Camp practice, albeit not at Saint Vincent College but at Heinz Field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy