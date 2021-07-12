Your flu shot may protect against severe COVID, study finds — but it’s not clear why

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is upending our summer, as the CDC just announced even vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors, when in communities with high transmissibility. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Morning Joe to sound the alarm, and shared what you can do to stay safe, and keep any unvaccinated kids safe. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.