"Pending sales have see-sawed since January, indicating a turning point for the market," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's Chief Economist. "Buyers are still interested and want to own a home, but record-high home prices are causing some to retreat. The moderate slowdown in sales is largely due to the huge spike in home prices. The Midwest region offers the most affordable costs for a home and hence that region has seen better sales activity compared to other areas in recent months."