Suzzanne Douglas to be remembered with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority memorial service

By Ny Magee
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 17 days ago
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. plans to honor veteran actress Suzzanne Douglas with a special memorial service. Beverly Smith, National President and CEO of the 108-year-old organization, tells TMZ that Douglas’ life and legacy will be celebrated at an Omega Omega service “which is a final rite of passage and farewell service for the sorority’s sisters,” the outlet reports, noting that the service will be open to the public.

