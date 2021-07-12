Suzzanne Douglas to be remembered with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority memorial service

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson was a proud mom to her daughter, Joan. Here’s everything you need to know abut Joan Tyson. Both on and off-screen, Cicely Tyson was a true legend. The actress, who died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021, enjoyed an incredibly successful career as an actress and trailblazer. From her Academy Honorary Award in 2018, to being a 5-time Emmy nominee for playing Viola Davis‘ mother on How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely made quite the impact in Hollywood. She even dabbled in Broadway, and snagged the Best Actress in a Play award for The Trip to Bountiful.