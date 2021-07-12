Suzzanne Douglas to be remembered with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority memorial service
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. plans to honor veteran actress Suzzanne Douglas with a special memorial service. Beverly Smith, National President and CEO of the 108-year-old organization, tells TMZ that Douglas’ life and legacy will be celebrated at an Omega Omega service “which is a final rite of passage and farewell service for the sorority’s sisters,” the outlet reports, noting that the service will be open to the public.thegrio.com
