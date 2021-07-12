Cancel
Manchester, CT

Manchester Republicans boycott virtual meeting saying citizens lacking internet are excluded

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
 17 days ago

Republican members of Manchester’s charter revision commission said they would not attend the panel’s public hearing on Monday because the all-virtual format excludes many citizens from a vital discussion.

“It worries me that as a town, we cannot find a way to at least have a hybrid meeting,” Republican commission member Jacqueline Crespan wrote in a recent email to a town official and fellow members.

“We are doing a disservice to our fellow residents by not allowing the ability of inclusion to our meetings for all residents to be able to air their thoughts,” Crespan wrote.

“We must remove barriers to access these meetings for residents with low technology skills,” Republican member Mark Tweedie wrote in an email to officials.

The GOP protest, however, still leaves a quorum for the 11-member commission if all six Democrats show up for the 7 p.m. meeting and hearing, commission Chairman Josh Howroyd said.

Howroyd said he agrees with the Republicans that citizens’ input is important to the commission’s discussions. But he said the hearing was advertised and canceling would not be fair to people who planned to attend. Also, the logistics of holding a hybrid meeting, including room availability, could not be resolved in time, he said.

In any case, the commission will be meeting once or twice each month, with periodic public hearings, through next June, Howroyd said. In-person attendance will be included in future meetings, he said, so there will be ample opportunities for public comment.

The board of directors established the commission in April. The resolution can be found online at bit.ly/3yFOej8 . The charter defines the town’s form of government and sets out the roles and responsibilities of most elected and appointed town officials.

Once a commission is appointed, the entire charter is on the table for review and possible changes. This includes the form of government, which currently consists of a town manager and board of directors.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com .

Hartford, CT
