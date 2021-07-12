Cancel
Public Safety

Portland police investigate series of explosions in the city

By Stephen Oatley
Citizen Stringer
 17 days ago
The Portland Police Bureau says they are investigating two separate explosions in different areas of the city over the span of two days. The first occurred on July 10 just after 11:30 p.m., when police officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast 87th Avenue after callers reported hearing a loud explosion. When officers arrived, they found a book exchange box had been destroyed. According to a press release from the Portland Police Bureau, responding officers located” debris of wood and books spread around the scene.” The explosions were so powerful that two nearby homes had damage from the debris from the explosion.

Citizen Stringer

