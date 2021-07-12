World’s tallest horse dies on Town of Dekorra family’s farm

The horse affectionately called Big Jake got his nickname not only because of his size, but also his personality. Jake was certified as the world’s tallest living horse in 2010, but sadly, the Belgian draft horse died at age 20 at Smokey Hollow Farm in the Town of Dekorra. Big Jake spent the last 17 years living on the 85-acre farm of the Gilbert family. Jerry and Valicia Gilbert, owners and operators of Smokey Hollow Farm LLC — a Christmas tree farm that sells trees, wreaths and other gifts — purchased Big Jake as a 3-year old colt in 2004, the same year it took over the farm.