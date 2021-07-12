Cancel
Rialto, CA

Monrovia man suspected of killing his father in Rialto arrested in Las Vegas

By City News Staff
Posted by 
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 17 days ago

A Monrovia man was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly shooting his father to death in Rialto, authorities said Monday.

Curtiss Booker Jr., 31, was arrested without incident at a Las Vegas residence at 12:20 p.m. Sunday by local police, and he awaited extradition to California, Rialto police said.

Witnesses told Rialto police it appeared a domestic dispute led to the shooting at about 11:15 a.m. July 5, in the 400 block of East Chaparral Street in Rialto.

Arriving officers found 58-year-old Curtiss Booker Sr. of Temple City lying in the front yard of a residence, according to police. He died at the scene.

Curtiss Booker Jr. fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

