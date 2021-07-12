TimTheTatman adds HyperX as peripheral sponsor

Online gaming has exploded as a broadcast medium, as well as an obsessive and interactive hobby, leading millions of Twitch streamers and MMORPG devotees in search of the best microphone for gaming. TheHyperX QuadCast S USB condenser microphone ($159.99) promises to help image-conscious players stand out—literally. A rainbow of RGB colors cascades down the microphone’s grille, helping it match similar lighting on some of HyperX’s other gaming-focused gear, such as the Alloy Elite 2 ($129.99) and Alloy FPS RGB ($109.99) keyboards, the Pulsefire Surge mouse ($54.99), and the Fury Ultra mouse pad ($54.99). The QuadCast S’s eye-popping multicolor lights and minimalist cylindrical design give it a unique look in the market space of desktop mics for gaming, which includes a variety of distinctive products like the Elgato Wave:3 or the entry-level Razer Seiren Mini. This HyperX QuadCast mic’s rare style alone makes it a great consideration for a YouTube microphone.