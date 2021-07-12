Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

TimTheTatman adds HyperX as peripheral sponsor

By Max Miceli
dotesports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimTheTatman’s computer setup received an overhaul today. The Twitch streamer has joined HyperX as an ambassador. In dramatic fashion, Tim opened his stream asking his viewers if they “noticed anything different” when he turned on his camera. And instead of his usual Audio-Technica headphones, he was wearing the HyperX Cloud Alpha.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Timthetatman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peripheral#English Soccer#Alloy Elite#Pittsburgh Steelers Wr#Juju Smith Schuster#Ultragear#Sour Patch Kids#Chipotle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Computers
Related
Fountain Valley, CAsocalTech.com

HyperX Renews Sponsorship With Female Gaming, Esports Streamer Valkyrae

Fountain Valley-based HyperX says it has renewed an existing sponsorship deal it has with Valkyrae, a female gaming streamer. Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter will serve as a brand ambassador and HyperX Hero. Financial details of the sponsorship renewal were not announced. Valkyrae apparently has been full time streamer since 2016, and is on Twitch and YouTube. HyperX has a number of sponsorships with athletes, e-sports celebrities, gaming streamers, and others.
Video GamesPCWorld

This HyperX gaming headset is on sale for just $20

Today you can get a gaming headset from a major gaming peripherals company for not much more than you’d spend on a large pizza. Amazon is selling the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for $20. That’s half off the usual price and an excellent price for a non-name gaming headset, much less one from HyperX.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

HyperX Cloud II Wireless review: Bringing the thunder

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless brings the thunder thanks to deep, immersive audio and comfortable ear cups that are as soft as cloud clouds, but the headset lacks some more advanced settings. Today's best HyperX Cloud II Wireless deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best...
Computerspocketnow.com

The Dell XPS 13 9310, Razer and Logitech peripherals are on sale

You can grab a new Dell XPS 13 9310 for $1,500.55 at Amazon.com after receiving a $129.44 discount. Dell’s powerful notebook comes with a 13.4-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. However, not every Windows laptop is that...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $40, Get the Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $19.99 – Today Only

The Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset offers surprising sound quality for the price, and you can get a pair for $19.99, today only, originally $39.99. Featuring great sound quality, comfort, convenience, reliability, and multi-console compatibility, complete with audio controls right on the cable. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

HyperX QuadCast S review: A gaming mic with extra flare

Online gaming has exploded as a broadcast medium, as well as an obsessive and interactive hobby, leading millions of Twitch streamers and MMORPG devotees in search of the best microphone for gaming. TheHyperX QuadCast S USB condenser microphone ($159.99) promises to help image-conscious players stand out—literally. A rainbow of RGB colors cascades down the microphone’s grille, helping it match similar lighting on some of HyperX’s other gaming-focused gear, such as the Alloy Elite 2 ($129.99) and Alloy FPS RGB ($109.99) keyboards, the Pulsefire Surge mouse ($54.99), and the Fury Ultra mouse pad ($54.99). The QuadCast S’s eye-popping multicolor lights and minimalist cylindrical design give it a unique look in the market space of desktop mics for gaming, which includes a variety of distinctive products like the Elgato Wave:3 or the entry-level Razer Seiren Mini. This HyperX QuadCast mic’s rare style alone makes it a great consideration for a YouTube microphone.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

HyperX signs multi-year deal with NFL player and Esports Org

HyperX extends its partnership with brand ambassador pro football player JuJu Smith-Schuster. HyperX will have JuJu Smith-Schuster represent their brand in the gaming and football communities as its global brand ambassador. On top of this, the gaming peripheral brand will be extending their partnership to JuJu’s esports organization. HyperX is now also the Official Peripheral Partner for Team Diverge.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How to get TimTheTatman Fortnite skin

Fortnite is a game where pretty much anyone can appear as a playable skin. Everyone from Rick Sanchez to Ariana Grande has cropped up over time, so nothing is off the cards. The latest rumor is that world-famous YouTuber TimTheTatman will be making his way into the wildly popular battle royale game. We’ve got the lowdown on how to get the TimTheTatman Fortnite skin.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Review: The Best Gaming Mouse For Speed Freaks

Make haste and go buy this gaming mouse. HyperX doesn’t need an introduction, but its Pulserfire Haste mouse might. Whether you just haven’t kept up on HyperX’s latest products or you simply missed that the Pulsefire Haste exists, this is a gaming mouse that fits perfectly in the hands of the gamer who wants something light, and fast.
Las Vegas, NVestnn.com

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas Opens Streamer Room For Gamers

The HyperX Esports Arena in Vegas opens Streamer Rooms for content creators looking to broadcast live. The esports industry is growing at a rapid rate. With viewership on Twitch far beyond the millions and massive prize pools across different consoles and titles, competitive gaming is here to stay. The scene has come a long way since slumming it on tube televisions for thousands of dollars. Many organizations across the globe have invested in streaming houses and facilities for their players. Still, not numerous are open to the public and those looking to make a name for themselves.
Video Gameschatsports.com

HyperX announces Belong Gaming Arenas partnership

Belong Gaming Arenas, a subsidiary of esports and technology firm Vindex, has secured a two-year partnership with gaming peripherals brand HyperX. As a result of the agreement, HyperX will outfit Belong’s U.S. gaming centres with its products. This includes headsets, keyboards, mice and microphones. Belong first announced its rollout of...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Electronic’s CS:GO streaming setup: Headset, mouse, keyboard, and more

Denis “electronic” Sharipov is a professional CS:GO player currently playing on Natus Vincere. Since electronic made his way into the professional scene in 2015, he’s been a solid rifler winning over nine premium tournaments. Electronic has over 55,000 followers on Twitch and never fails to give his fans a good show. Below is electronic’s streaming setup for CS:GO.
ElectronicsGame Informer Online

HyperX Cloud Core 7.1 Delivers Beefy Surround Sound For Gaming Enthusiasts On A Budget

Money is tight these days, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on high-end personal audio features such as fantastic 7.1 surround sound for your favorite games, or exquisite headphone comfort courtesy of HyperX’s very own signature memory foam. The HyperX Cloud Core 7.1 is a breathtakingly good deal for its performance, giving you many high-end features for the comparatively low price of $69.99. Needless to say, this headset is an incredible bargain, especially if you’re looking to fully immerse yourself in the latest releases like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Scarlet Nexus.
Retailaithority.com

HyperX to Outfit Belong Gaming Arenas With Industry-Leading Peripherals

Two-Year Agreement Places Best-in-Class HyperX Headsets, Keyboards and Mice Across Current and Future Belong Locations in the US. HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, announced a two-year agreement with Belong Gaming Arenas, a subsidiary of global esports and technology company Vindex. HyperX will outfit Belong’s U.S. experiential gaming centers with a range of products, including best-in-class headsets, keyboards, mice and microphones.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

When does the New World closed beta end?

Amazon’s upcoming MMO New World is a hot-button topic in the gaming community since its closed beta has attracted the attention of many popular streamers. In just a week, testing of the game has racked up more than 23 million hours watched on Twitch, according to audience tracking website SullyGnome, making it the third most-watched game on the platform in that time.
Gamblingdotesports.com

Magic: The Gathering teases huge announcement via Showcase 2021

Wizards of the Coast revealed that the organization’s “biggest announcement day yet” will take place during the Magic Showcase 2021 event, a Twitch stream that will talk about what’s coming to tabletop, MTG Arena, and Multiverses Beyond in 2022. Hasbro and WotC profits have continued to rise in 2021 and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy