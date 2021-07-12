How do you stop robocalls?

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, billions of dollars are continuing to flow forth from the federal spigot and into the bank accounts and mailboxes of people around the US. As an example, new stimulus checks are coming soon for millions of Americans — in the form of monthly child tax credit payments. Stimulus checks for $1,400, stemming from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March, are also still trickling out to recipients. And IRS refunds are continuing to be distributed at a regular clip, following that passage of the relief legislation. In fact, the tax agency announced Wednesday...