BEND, Ore. — Les Schwab Tire Centers has struck a deal to buy Plains Tire Co., the Casper, Wyo.-based dealership owned by the Nicholls family with nine stores in Wyoming. The deal, for which financial terms are not being disclosed, is expected to close in early August, Les Schwab Tire said, noting that it is pursuing other expansion and buy-out opportunities alongside new store construction to build its network.