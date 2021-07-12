A spoken-word love song to Los Angeles, in the performance-poetry movie musical 'Summertime'

Vidiots, the iconic Santa Monica video store which closed in 2017, is set to reopen as a combination 250 seat cinema and video rental shop in Los Angeles. The Vidiots Foundation, a nonprofit started by the owners of the video store and dedicated to maintaining the former shop's massive film collection and the pop culture history contained therein, is in the process of renovating the Eagle Theater for the project. The idea is to move the collection in, update the theater, and have everything ready to begin screening films beginning in early 2022, with a little help from the film community.