Data mix-up means Utah didn't hit 70% COVID-19 vaccination goal after all; state sees 1,238 weekend cases

By Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com
ksl.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine await recipients at the Central Davis Senior Activity Center in Kaysville on July 6, 2021. A data mix-up means Utah didn't hit its 70% vaccination goal by July 4 after all, health officials said Monday. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — State health officials said they misinterpreted some vaccination data from the federal government, which means that only about 67% of Utah adults have at least a first dose of theCOVID-19 vaccine instead of the 70% that was previously reported.

